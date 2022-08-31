Jetfuel Finance Trading 0.8% Lower This Week (FUEL)

Jetfuel Finance (FUEL) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. One Jetfuel Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $22.89 or 0.00113936 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jetfuel Finance has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Jetfuel Finance has a market cap of $2.83 million and approximately $36,136.00 worth of Jetfuel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jetfuel Finance Profile

Jetfuel Finance is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2017. Jetfuel Finance’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io.

Buying and Selling Jetfuel Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

