JOE Market Capitalization Tops $73.43 Million (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. JOE has a market cap of $73.43 million and $2.42 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JOE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001128 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, JOE has traded down 19.8% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.97 or 0.00441858 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002218 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00820106 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00015783 BTC.
JOE Coin Profile
JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 322,566,332 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling JOE
