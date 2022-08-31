Joseph M. Cugine Buys 602 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Stock

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) Director Joseph M. Cugine purchased 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.02 per share, for a total transaction of $19,878.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,053.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Chefs’ Warehouse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average of $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $42.16.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $648.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Chefs’ Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chefs’ Warehouse

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 8.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chefs’ Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Further Reading

