Judy Gibbons Sells 4,920 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Stock

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $240,489.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Capri Price Performance

NYSE CPRI opened at $49.15 on Wednesday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. Capri had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Capri

Capri announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the second quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capri by 624.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPRI. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered Capri from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.