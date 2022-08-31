Juggernaut (JGN) Market Cap Hits $3.89 Million

Juggernaut (JGN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Juggernaut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0389 or 0.00000192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Juggernaut has a total market capitalization of $3.89 million and approximately $108,784.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Juggernaut has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.

Juggernaut Coin Profile

Juggernaut (CRYPTO:JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,210,416 coins. Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi. The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi.

Juggernaut Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

