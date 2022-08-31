JUST (JST) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $30.13 Million

JUST (JST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 31st. One JUST coin can currently be bought for $0.0280 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. JUST has a total market capitalization of $249.16 million and $30.13 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.53 or 0.00439281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00821684 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015349 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 coins. The official website for JUST is just.network/#. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f.

Buying and Selling JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

According to CryptoCompare, "JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. "

