Juventus Fan Token (JUV) Price Hits $5.68

Juventus Fan Token (JUV) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. During the last seven days, Juventus Fan Token has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Juventus Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $5.68 or 0.00028213 BTC on popular exchanges. Juventus Fan Token has a market capitalization of $7.47 million and approximately $28.39 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,122.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004218 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005074 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004968 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002541 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00132767 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00032796 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00083386 BTC.
Juventus Fan Token Coin Profile
JUV is a coin. Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 coins. Juventus Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Juventus Fan Token is www.socios.com/juventus. The official message board for Juventus Fan Token is medium.com/socios.
Juventus Fan Token Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juventus Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juventus Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Juventus Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
