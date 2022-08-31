Kangal (KANGAL) Hits Market Cap of $296,949.31

Kangal (KANGAL) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Kangal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Kangal has a total market cap of $296,949.31 and $12.00 worth of Kangal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kangal has traded down 11% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 85.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00440011 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001634 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002245 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00827624 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015617 BTC.
Kangal Profile
Kangal’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Kangal is https://reddit.com/r/kangaltoken. Kangal’s official Twitter account is @kangaltoken.
Buying and Selling Kangal
