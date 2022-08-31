KARMA Hits One Day Volume of $3.00 (KARMA)

KARMA (KARMA) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last seven days, KARMA has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. KARMA has a total market cap of $3.46 million and approximately $3.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001521 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00109870 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00069276 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001637 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KARMA

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

