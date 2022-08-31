Karura Hits 1-Day Volume of $560,830.00 (KAR)

Karura (KAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Karura has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. Karura has a total market cap of $30.09 million and $560,830.00 worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Karura coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00002198 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.00431681 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001631 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002236 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00818884 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015321 BTC.
Karura Coin Profile
Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,691,667 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Karura
Receive News & Updates for Karura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karura and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.