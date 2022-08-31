Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Price Hits $114.49

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be bought for about $114.49 or 0.00568958 BTC on exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $22.90 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded down 10.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Keep3rV1 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,122.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004968 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002541 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00132767 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00032796 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00083386 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1 is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep3rV1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep3rV1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.