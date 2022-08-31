Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS) Insider Fiona Hele Acquires 10,000 Shares

Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS – Get Rating) insider Fiona Hele purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$5.68 ($3.97) per share, for a total transaction of A$56,800.00 ($39,720.28).

Kelsian Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

About Kelsian Group

Kelsian Group Limited provides land and marine tourism and public transport services in Australia, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine & Tourism, Australian Bus, and International Bus segments. The Marine & Tourism segment operates vehicle and passenger ferry services, barging, coach tours and package holidays, lunch, dinner, charter cruises, and accommodation facilities.

