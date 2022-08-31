Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Chairman Robert James Gamgort Sells 275,000 Shares

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $10,634,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,253,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,470,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.54. The company has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 257.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 636,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,459,000 after purchasing an additional 458,636 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,103,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,744 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

