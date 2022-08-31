KeyFi Market Capitalization Reaches $210,139.24 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0782 or 0.00000388 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $210,139.24 and $23.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004969 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 84.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.79 or 0.00431232 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001629 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002245 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00822918 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015429 BTC.
KeyFi Coin Profile
KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app.
KeyFi Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.