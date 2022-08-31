Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 140,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,930 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $22,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 82.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $164.00 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $209.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.86 and a 200-day moving average of $150.46. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Insider Activity

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on KEYS. UBS Group lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.23.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also

