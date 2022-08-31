Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.94-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.48-$7.48 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $164.00 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $209.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.46.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $196.23.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

