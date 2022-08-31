Ki (XKI) Price Hits $0.0676 on Top Exchanges

Ki (XKI) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Ki coin can now be purchased for $0.0676 or 0.00000336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ki has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ki has a total market cap of $13.41 million and $12,703.00 worth of Ki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.56 or 0.00459542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00822396 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015604 BTC.

Ki Profile

Ki’s total supply is 947,624,753 coins and its circulating supply is 198,348,213 coins. Ki’s official Twitter account is @Ki_Foundation.

Buying and Selling Ki

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

