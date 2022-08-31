KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) Market Cap Reaches $74,952.00

KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last seven days, KIMCHI.finance has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One KIMCHI.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. KIMCHI.finance has a total market cap of $74,952.00 and $9.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,097.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005084 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002544 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00133496 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00033073 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021894 BTC.

About KIMCHI.finance

KIMCHI.finance is a coin. KIMCHI.finance’s official Twitter account is @kimchi_finance. KIMCHI.finance’s official website is kimchi.finance.

Buying and Selling KIMCHI.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIMCHI.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KIMCHI.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KIMCHI.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

