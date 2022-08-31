Kineko Trading 26% Lower This Week (KKO)

Kineko (KKO) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Kineko has a market cap of $13,458.44 and approximately $8.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kineko has traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar. One Kineko coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00440011 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001634 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002245 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00827624 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015617 BTC.
Kineko Coin Profile
Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi.
Buying and Selling Kineko
