Kleros Price Hits $0.0264 (PNK)

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Kleros coin can now be bought for about $0.0264 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges. Kleros has a total market cap of $16.69 million and $1.95 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kleros has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 632,380,856 coins. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

