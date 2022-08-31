Koinos Trading Down 21.9% Over Last 7 Days (KOIN)

Koinos (KOIN) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. In the last seven days, Koinos has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar. One Koinos coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001390 BTC on major exchanges. Koinos has a market capitalization of $27.08 million and $75,391.00 worth of Koinos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.62 or 0.00440568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00823507 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015669 BTC.

About Koinos

Koinos’ official Twitter account is @koinosnetwork. The Reddit community for Koinos is https://reddit.com/r/Koinos.

Koinos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Koinos blockchain framework is an entirely new blockchain architecture that was built from scratch to serve as the ultimate foundation for the Koinos mainnet. The goal was not to build a blockchain that does everything right away, but to build a blockchain that can rapidly acquire the features it needs, when it needs them, through modular upgradeability. Thanks to modular upgradeability, complex behaviors (like sharding) which are taking years to add to existing blockchains, can be added to Koinos without a hardfork. In other words, the real horizontal scaling solution is modular upgradeability. Koinos developed positive state deltas and state-paging to ensure that the Koinos network can continue to deliver high performance as it grows while ensuring that node operation remains affordable and accessible. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Koinos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Koinos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Koinos using one of the exchanges listed above.

