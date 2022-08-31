Kommunitas (KOM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $413,437.00

Kommunitas (KOM) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 31st. During the last seven days, Kommunitas has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. Kommunitas has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and $413,437.00 worth of Kommunitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kommunitas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.00431681 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001631 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002236 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00818884 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015321 BTC.
About Kommunitas
Kommunitas’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,153,287,227 coins. Kommunitas’ official Twitter account is @Kommunitas1.
Buying and Selling Kommunitas
Receive News & Updates for Kommunitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kommunitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.