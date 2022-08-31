Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) versus Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Head to Head Review

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Krystal Biotech and Moderna, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech 0 1 3 0 2.75 Moderna 1 7 3 0 2.18

Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus target price of $104.40, suggesting a potential upside of 50.54%. Moderna has a consensus target price of $226.92, suggesting a potential upside of 66.94%. Given Moderna’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Moderna is more favorable than Krystal Biotech.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech N/A -17.15% -15.76% Moderna 61.12% 94.76% 56.65%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Krystal Biotech and Moderna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Krystal Biotech has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moderna has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.1% of Krystal Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of Moderna shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Krystal Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of Moderna shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Krystal Biotech and Moderna’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech N/A N/A -$69.57 million ($4.73) -14.66 Moderna $18.47 billion 2.93 $12.20 billion $32.81 4.14

Moderna has higher revenue and earnings than Krystal Biotech. Krystal Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moderna, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Moderna beats Krystal Biotech on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Krystal Biotech

(Get Rating)

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing KB105 that is in Phase I/II clinical study for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB301, which is in Phase I/II clinical stage for treating wrinkles and other presentations of aged or damaged skin; KB407 that is in preclinical stage for cystic fibrosis; and KB104, which is in preclinical stage for netherton syndrome. Its discovery stage product candidates include KB5xx for treating chronic skin diseases, KB3xx to treat aesthetic skin conditions, and KB3xx product. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines. The company also offers systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics; cancer vaccines, such as personalized cancer, KRAS, and checkpoint vaccines; intratumoral immuno-oncology products; localized regenerative, systemic intracellular, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics. It has strategic alliances with AstraZeneca PLC; Merck & Co., Inc.; Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated; Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Europe) Limited; Carisma Therapeutics, Inc.; Metagenomi, Inc.; the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority; Institute for Life Changing Medicines; and The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, as well as a collaboration and license agreement with Chiesi Farmaceutici S.P.A. The company was formerly known as Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Moderna, Inc. in August 2018. Moderna, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.