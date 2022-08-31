Kuma Inu (KUMA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.13 Million

Kuma Inu (KUMA) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. During the last seven days, Kuma Inu has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Kuma Inu has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and $82,454.00 worth of Kuma Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kuma Inu coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.19 or 0.00478910 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001618 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002222 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00824628 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015658 BTC.
Kuma Inu Profile
Kuma Inu’s total supply is 500,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,750,167,011,962 coins. Kuma Inu’s official Twitter account is @KumaInuOfficial. The Reddit community for Kuma Inu is https://reddit.com/r/KumaInu.
Kuma Inu Coin Trading
