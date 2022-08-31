KUN Price Hits $4.55 on Top Exchanges (KUN)

KUN (KUN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. KUN has a market capitalization of $9,100.07 and $805.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KUN coin can now be bought for about $4.55 or 0.00022536 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, KUN has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.03 or 0.00440969 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001636 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002242 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00820689 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015384 BTC.
KUN Coin Profile
KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io.
KUN Coin Trading
