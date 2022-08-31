KZ Cash Trading Down 7.1% Over Last 7 Days (KZC)

KZ Cash (KZC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One KZ Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. KZ Cash has a total market cap of $1,138.84 and approximately $9.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004734 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.54 or 0.00650341 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005493 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00183134 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About KZ Cash

KZ Cash (KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz.

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

