Lambda (LAMB) Trading 9.3% Higher Over Last Week

Lambda (LAMB) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Lambda coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and $1.48 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lambda

Lambda is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,646,414,198 coins. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lambda Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

