Landshare (LAND) Price Reaches $0.68 on Major Exchanges

Landshare (LAND) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 31st. Landshare has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $15,493.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landshare coin can now be bought for $0.68 or 0.00003373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Landshare has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,230.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00133986 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00033313 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021750 BTC.

Landshare Coin Profile

LAND is a coin. Its launch date was March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,818,553 coins and its circulating supply is 2,846,884 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Landshare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

