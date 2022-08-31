Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Up 3.5%

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.80 and last traded at $81.80. 795 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 834,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LPI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Laredo Petroleum Trading Down 6.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 3.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laredo Petroleum

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laredo Petroleum

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $661,202.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,340.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Laredo Petroleum news, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $72,668.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,502.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $661,202.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,853,000 after acquiring an additional 144,462 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,951 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 35,268 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

