Lattice Token Price Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (LTX)

Lattice Token (LTX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One Lattice Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00002351 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lattice Token has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Lattice Token has a market capitalization of $13.50 million and $354,024.00 worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004991 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.86 or 0.00433456 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001624 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002252 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00826645 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015578 BTC.
About Lattice Token
Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. The official message board for Lattice Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016. Lattice Token’s official website is lattice.exchange. Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.
