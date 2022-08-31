LCG (LCG) Price Up 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

LCG (LCG) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. One LCG coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LCG has a market capitalization of $11.25 million and approximately $13,627.00 worth of LCG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LCG has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LCG alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,114.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005076 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002542 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00132742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00032906 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00083635 BTC.

About LCG

LCG (LCG) is a coin. LCG’s official Twitter account is @LcgIco and its Facebook page is accessible here. LCG’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=-1. The official website for LCG is lcg-energy.com.

LCG Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The LCG Group ecosystem is powered by the LCG Group Token (LCG). The LCG Token will be usable for a wide array of services such as to cover electricity needs as a payment method, to provide investment options, to access energy-related services and products in the LCG ecosystem and more. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LCG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LCG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LCG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LCG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.