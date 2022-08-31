Leonicorn Swap Price Tops $0.0731 on Exchanges (LEOS)

Leonicorn Swap (LEOS) traded 142.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 31st. One Leonicorn Swap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0731 or 0.00000360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Leonicorn Swap has a total market capitalization of $744,879.08 and $97,967.00 worth of Leonicorn Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Leonicorn Swap has traded down 34.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 85.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.77 or 0.00412376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00815866 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015437 BTC.

Leonicorn Swap Profile

Leonicorn Swap’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,185,963 coins. The Reddit community for Leonicorn Swap is https://reddit.com/r/LeonicornSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Leonicorn Swap’s official Twitter account is @swapleonicorn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Leonicorn Swap

