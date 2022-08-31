Lepricon (L3P) One Day Trading Volume Tops $17,005.00

Lepricon (L3P) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. In the last seven days, Lepricon has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. Lepricon has a market cap of $165,901.57 and $17,005.00 worth of Lepricon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lepricon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lepricon alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004974 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,114.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002542 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00132861 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00032835 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021876 BTC.

Lepricon Coin Profile

Lepricon is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Lepricon’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 147,066,490 coins. Lepricon’s official Twitter account is @lepriconio.

Lepricon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lepricon is a Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO) – an organization represented by rules enshrined in computer code that is transparent and controlled by the network participants and not by a central authority. Lepricon seeks to unlock and realise the potential of gaming and NFTs in blockchain by providing a platform for gamified DeFi dApps with a core focus on user experience. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lepricon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lepricon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lepricon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lepricon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lepricon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.