Lethean Trading Down 35.6% This Week (LTHN)

Lethean (LTHN) traded 33% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $66,867.65 and approximately $361.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lethean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Lethean has traded down 35.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,182.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,569.32 or 0.07775719 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00028918 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00161471 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00275722 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.87 or 0.00752493 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.19 or 0.00575701 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001114 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

