Lido DAO Token (LDO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.62 Million

Lido DAO Token (LDO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.79 or 0.00007033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a market cap of $289.64 million and $3.62 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,760,882 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

