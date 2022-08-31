Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 35,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,270,076 shares.The stock last traded at $19.55 and had previously closed at $19.42.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on LSPD shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.
Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average of $22.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce
About Lightspeed Commerce
Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD)
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.