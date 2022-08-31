Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 35,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,270,076 shares.The stock last traded at $19.55 and had previously closed at $19.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on LSPD shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average of $22.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

About Lightspeed Commerce

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.