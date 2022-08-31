LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Hits $0.0045 on Top Exchanges

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 31st. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $5.11 million and approximately $2,234.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded down 28.9% against the dollar. One LikeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LIKE is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,142,985,756 coins. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co.

LikeCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

