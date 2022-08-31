Linda Findley Sells 9,915 Shares of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Stock

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) CEO Linda Findley sold 9,915 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $59,192.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Blue Apron Stock Performance

Blue Apron stock opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.21. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $209.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of -2.80.

Get Blue Apron alerts:

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.14. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 25.21% and a negative return on equity of 211.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Apron

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its stake in Blue Apron by 96.3% in the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,169,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,836,000 after buying an additional 1,554,430 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Blue Apron in the second quarter worth approximately $7,272,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blue Apron by 34.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 868,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 222,114 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Blue Apron by 227.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 545,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP grew its holdings in Blue Apron by 14.2% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 612,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 75,885 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Blue Apron in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Blue Apron in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Blue Apron from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Blue Apron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.