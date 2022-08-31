Linda Findley Sells 9,915 Shares of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Stock

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) CEO Linda Findley sold 9,915 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $59,192.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Blue Apron Stock Performance
Blue Apron stock opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.21. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $209.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of -2.80.
Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.14. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 25.21% and a negative return on equity of 211.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Apron
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Blue Apron in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Blue Apron in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Blue Apron from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.
Blue Apron Company Profile
Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blue Apron (APRN)
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.