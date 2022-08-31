Linker Coin Hits Market Cap of $2.95 Million (LNC)

Linker Coin (LNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last week, Linker Coin has traded down 26.4% against the dollar. One Linker Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0261 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Linker Coin has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and $423.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,061.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00132807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00032814 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00084130 BTC.

About Linker Coin

LNC is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Linker Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linker Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linker Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

