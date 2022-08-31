Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CFO Sells $91,250.00 in Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) CFO Jorge Celaya sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,908 shares in the company, valued at $837,821. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jorge Celaya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 16th, Jorge Celaya sold 5,080 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $101,904.80.

Liquidity Services Stock Performance

LQDT opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.39. The company has a market cap of $622.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.38. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $28.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Liquidity Services

A number of research firms have recently commented on LQDT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in Liquidity Services by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,912,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Liquidity Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,233,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,018,000 after purchasing an additional 59,140 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Liquidity Services by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,114,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,198,000 after purchasing an additional 250,654 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Liquidity Services by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Liquidity Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 912,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

