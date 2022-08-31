Lisk (LSK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $137.20 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $137.20 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00005274 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lisk has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00022266 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015478 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000994 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

