Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Gap Down to $29.86

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.86, but opened at $28.76. Lithium Americas shares last traded at $29.76, with a volume of 38,377 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.18.

The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 44.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.35.

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIFTHDELTA Ltd raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 6,345,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830,426 shares during the period. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 34.0% in the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 3,323,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,902,000 after buying an additional 842,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 5,307.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,047,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,280,000 after buying an additional 2,990,674 shares in the last quarter. Trustees of Princeton University bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,276,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 422.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,072,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

