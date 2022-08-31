LuaSwap (LUA) Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

LuaSwap (LUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. During the last week, LuaSwap has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and $384.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LuaSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004957 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,182.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00132934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00032899 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00083329 BTC.

LuaSwap is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 241,812,589 coins and its circulating supply is 183,463,629 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap.

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

