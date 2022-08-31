Lyra Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $7.21 Million (LYRA)

Lyra (LYRA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. Lyra has a market cap of $7.21 million and $145,480.00 worth of Lyra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lyra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lyra has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.62 or 0.00440568 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002225 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00823507 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015669 BTC.
Lyra Profile
Lyra’s official website is lyra.live. Lyra’s official Twitter account is @LYRAblockchain.
Lyra Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Lyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lyra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.