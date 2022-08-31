Lyra Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $7.21 Million (LYRA)

Lyra (LYRA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. Lyra has a market cap of $7.21 million and $145,480.00 worth of Lyra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lyra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lyra has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.62 or 0.00440568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00823507 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015669 BTC.

Lyra Profile

Lyra’s official website is lyra.live. Lyra’s official Twitter account is @LYRAblockchain.

Lyra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lyra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lyra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lyra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

