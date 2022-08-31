M Ann Harlan Purchases 1,000 Shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Stock

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) Director M Ann Harlan bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.88 per share, with a total value of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gorman-Rupp Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of GRC stock opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $689.95 million, a PE ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 0.64. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 12-month low of $25.65 and a 12-month high of $47.12.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Gorman-Rupp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gorman-Rupp

GRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.