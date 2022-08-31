Maecenas Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.00 (ART)

Maecenas (ART) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $37,661.52 and approximately $1.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar. One Maecenas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas (ART) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maecenas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

