MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 8,844 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 495,806 shares.The stock last traded at $12.85 and had previously closed at $12.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

MAG Silver Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.06 and a beta of 1.13.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

