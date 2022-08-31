Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.22

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Main Street Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 82.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.3%.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $41.41 on Wednesday. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

