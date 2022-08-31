Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.22

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.
Main Street Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 82.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.3%.
Main Street Capital Trading Down 1.8 %
Main Street Capital stock opened at $41.41 on Wednesday. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.84.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.
Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.
