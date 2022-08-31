Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down to $11.35

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.35, but opened at $10.88. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 68,394 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MARA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 114.11%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 8.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,413,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,887,000 after purchasing an additional 195,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Digital by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,688,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,486,000 after acquiring an additional 36,312 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Marathon Digital by 297.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,636,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,300 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Marathon Digital by 27.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,222,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,176,000 after acquiring an additional 262,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Marathon Digital by 138.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,161,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,470,000 after acquiring an additional 673,764 shares in the last quarter. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.