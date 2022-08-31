Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Markel were worth $20,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Markel by 24.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel by 34.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,202,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the first quarter worth $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Markel by 11.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Markel

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 83 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,213.86 per share, with a total value of $100,750.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,450.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 83 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,213.86 per share, with a total value of $100,750.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,450.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,595,909.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 181 shares of company stock worth $218,307. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Stock Down 1.8 %

Markel stock opened at $1,192.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,258.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,327.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 677.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Markel Co. has a one year low of $1,162.00 and a one year high of $1,519.24.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $19.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 67.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.00.

Markel Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

